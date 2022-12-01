The SSU declared the suspicion to the priest of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, at whose service a song about “Mother Russiaʼ” was sung

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) handed the suspicion to the priest of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, at whose prayer service the parishioners sang the song "The bell floats, floats over Russia. Mother Russia is waking up."

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The suspicion was declared not only to the specified priest, but his "accomplices" who participated in that service.

They are all accused of justifying Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine and glorifying the aggressor (Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code). Under this article, correctional labor for a term of up to 2 years or arrest for 6 months, or imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years is threatened.