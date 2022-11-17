News

Ukrainian experts were allowed to visit the missile crash scene in Poland

Sofiia Telishevska
Ukrainian experts were allowed to visit the missile crash scene in Przewodów, Poland.

This was announced by the head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also arrived at the scene.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine had received an invitation to join a special international commission investigating the circumstances of the missile attack on Poland.