Ukrainian experts were allowed to visit the missile crash scene in Poland

Ukrainian experts were allowed to visit the missile crash scene in Przewodów, Poland.
This was announced by the head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch.
Polish President Andrzej Duda also arrived at the scene.
Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine had received an invitation to join a special international commission investigating the circumstances of the missile attack on Poland.
- On November 15, it became known about the fall of a rocket in the border town of Przewodów. This happened during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of the fall of the rocket in the Polish city, two people died.
- Presumably, a Russian-made S-300 missile fell from Ukrainian air defense. At least this is what the mass media write about with reference to intelligence sources. Poland has not yet officially said who launched the missile. An investigation has been launched. The occupiers traditionally blame Ukraine for the attack.
- On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. Reuters wrote that the U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO allies that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian missile from an air defense system. At the same time, the White House still blames Russia for this incident.
- Ukraine has already requested access to the site of the explosion in Poland. As Reuters writes, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland and the United States should give consent to Ukraineʼs participation in the investigation. President Zelensky "has not doubt" that a non-Ukrainian missile fell in Poland.