Zelenskyi on the explosion in Poland: I have no doubt that it was not our missile

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not doubt" that a non-Ukrainian missile fell in Poland.

He stated this during the press conference.

"I have no doubt in the evening report to me personally — from the commander of the Air Force to Commander-in-Chief [Valery] Zaluzhny — that it was not our missile and not our missile strike," Zelensky said, adding that he "canʼt help but trust them ".

The president emphasized that Ukrainian specialists should be allowed to the scene of the tragedy to participate in the investigation. He believes that Ukraine will get such an opportunity.

“I want us to be fair, and if it was the use of our air defense, then I want that evidence. First, the investigation, access, and data you have," Zelenskyy said.