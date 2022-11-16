Zelenskyi on the explosion in Poland: I have no doubt that it was not our missile

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not doubt" that a non-Ukrainian missile fell in Poland.
He stated this during the press conference.
"I have no doubt in the evening report to me personally — from the commander of the Air Force to Commander-in-Chief [Valery] Zaluzhny — that it was not our missile and not our missile strike," Zelensky said, adding that he "canʼt help but trust them ".
The president emphasized that Ukrainian specialists should be allowed to the scene of the tragedy to participate in the investigation. He believes that Ukraine will get such an opportunity.
“I want us to be fair, and if it was the use of our air defense, then I want that evidence. First, the investigation, access, and data you have," Zelenskyy said.
Earlier, the Secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that Ukraine has already requested access to the site of the explosion in Poland.
As Reuters writes, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland and the United States should give consent to Ukraineʼs participation in the investigation. "Polish and American experts are conducting the investigation, and if someoneʼs participation in the case is approved, then at least the consent of both parties will be required," Duda said.
- On November 15, it became known about the fall of a rocket in the border town of Przewodów. This happened during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of the fall of the rocket in the Polish city, two people died.
- Presumably, a Russian-made S-300 missile fell from Ukrainian air defense. At least, this is what the mass media write about with reference to intelligence sources. Poland has not yet officially said who launched the missile. An investigation has been launched. The occupiers traditionally blame Ukraine for the attack.
- On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. Reuters wrote that US President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO allies that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian missile from an air defense system.