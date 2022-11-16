President of Poland Duda: S-300 missile fell on the territory of the country. There is no evidence of a deliberate attack and strike by Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 anti-aircraft complex fell on the territory of his country. He emphasized that there is currently no evidence that there was a deliberate attack on Poland.
He stated this at a briefing on November 16.
Duda said that everything indicates that this missile was fired from an air defense system. According to him, there are no signs that this missile was launched by Russia.
He also emphasized that Poland remains in direct contact with NATO allies. Duda reminded that yesterday the Russians massively fired missiles at the territory of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian air defense defended itself.
Duda called on the people of Poland not to worry about the large number of troops on its eastern borders.
- On November 15, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, said that Russian missiles had crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people.
- Later it became known that the government of Poland increased the combat readiness of the army after the explosion near the border with Ukraine. President of the country Andrzej Duda held telephone talks with the U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda also convenes an emergency meeting of the Security Council of Poland for Wednesday.
- Poland confirmed that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, but it is not yet known who launched it. The Russian ambassador was also summoned there.