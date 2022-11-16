President of Poland Duda: S-300 missile fell on the territory of the country. There is no evidence of a deliberate attack and strike by Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 anti-aircraft complex fell on the territory of his country. He emphasized that there is currently no evidence that there was a deliberate attack on Poland.

He stated this at a briefing on November 16.

Duda said that everything indicates that this missile was fired from an air defense system. According to him, there are no signs that this missile was launched by Russia.

He also emphasized that Poland remains in direct contact with NATO allies. Duda reminded that yesterday the Russians massively fired missiles at the territory of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian air defense defended itself.

Duda called on the people of Poland not to worry about the large number of troops on its eastern borders.