The Prime Minister of Poland called an urgent meeting of the power bloc of the government. Hereʼs why

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ordered to immediately convene a meeting of the ministers who are part of the power bloc of the government.

Piotr Müller, spokesman for the Polish government, said.

"Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense," Müller wrote.

At the moment, it is not known for sure what caused the emergency meeting, but it is likely that the most massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine contributed to it.

In particular, it became known that for unknown reasons an explosion occurred in the city of Przewodovo in the Lublin Voivodeship, which killed two people. It is believed that fragments of a Russian missile fell there, but neither side has yet commented on this.

Piotr Müller urged journalists not to publish unconfirmed information.

"We will comment on everything after the meeting that will take place now," said the press secretary of the Polish government.

An Associated Press journalist, citing a representative of American intelligence, writes that Russian missiles did cross the border of Poland and killed two people.

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks expressed his condolences to the Polish people over the death of two people from the Russian attack.