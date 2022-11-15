Russians damaged 15 energy infrastructure facilities. Air defense shot down 73 missiles

The enemy fired more than 90 missiles at Ukraine, of which the anti-aircraft defense shot down 73.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to him, due to the rocketsʼ hits 15 energy infrastructure objects were damaged. Emergency disconnections of subscribers are currently underway to stabilize the system.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat announced on the air of the telethon that Russia had launched 10 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. All 10 were destroyed in the south of Ukraine.

"We have good air defense results. Out of more than 90 missiles, 73 were shot down. This is quite a decent result," Ignat said.

He noted that no air defense system in the world would be able to shoot down such a number of missiles, besides, they "were flying from different directions" and in different directions.