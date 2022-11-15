The Russians fired 100 missiles over Ukraine in three hours

After announcing the air raid alert, the Russians launched a hundred missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat on the air of the telethon.

"A total of 80 rockets have been launched and at least 20 more are flying. That is, about 100 rockets have already been launched over the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers surpassed on October 10 — there were 84 rockets then," Ignat noted.

According to him, the Russians launch X-101 and X-555 missiles over Ukraine, the "traditional" launch areas are the Rostov region and the Caspian Sea. Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft are mainly used for missile launches, but the Russian army also fires Kalibers from the Black Sea.