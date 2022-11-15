The situation is critical. “Ukrenergo” introduces emergency blackouts throughout Ukraine

As a result of a massive missile attack, by order of the NEC "Ukrenergo", the energy industry started emergency power outages throughout Ukraine, including in the capital. This was informed by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko.

This is a necessary step to balance the power system and avoid equipment breakdowns. Stabilization blackout schedules are currently not in effect.

At least half of the customers are without electricity in the capital.

The Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office (PO) Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that the situation is critical.

"Most hits were recorded in the center and north of the country. The situation in the capital is extremely difficult, special schedules of emergency shutdowns are introduced. "Ukrenergo" is forced to start emergency blackouts to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents," he noted.