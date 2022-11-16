Reuters: Biden informed G7 and NATO Allies that a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell in Poland

The U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO Allies that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. Two people died as a result of the explosion.
This was reported to Reuters by a source in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).
At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities officially note that a Russian missile fell on the territory of Poland. Publicly in Poland, they say that it is currently unknown who fired the rocket.
- On November 15, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, said that Russian missiles had crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people.
- Later it became known that the government of Poland increased the combat readiness of the army after the explosion near the border with Ukraine. President of the country Andrzej Duda held telephone talks with the U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda also convenes an emergency meeting of the Security Council of Poland for Wednesday.
- Poland confirmed that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, but it is not yet known who launched it. The Russian ambassador was also summoned there.