Poland confirmed that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory. But it is not known who launched it

Poland confirmed that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, but it is not yet known who launched it. The Russian ambassador was also summoned there.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Poland writes about this.

"On November 15, 2022, another massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure took place by the armed forces of the Russian Federation for many hours. At 3:40 p.m., a Russian-made rocket fell in the area of the village of Przewodów, Hrubeszów County, Lublin Voivodeship, as a result of which two citizens of the Republic of Poland were killed," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement published late on Tuesday.

They added that in connection with the incident, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a demand to immediately provide detailed explanations.

At the same time, it is still unclear what kind of rocket it was and who launched it. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Poland still has no reliable information on who launched the missile.

"The investigation will be allied. At this point, we have no evidence of who fired the rocket. It was a Russian-made missile, but the investigation is ongoing," Duda informed.

He emphasized that he had a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, and he assured that this missile was launched from the territory of Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. President Joe Biden considers it "unlikely" to launch a missile from Russia. At the G20 summit, he convened a meeting of state leaders to discuss the issue.

"There is preliminary information that contradicts this. I donʼt want to talk about it until we have a full investigation. But according to the lines of the trajectory, it is unlikely that it was released from Russia, but we will see," he explained.