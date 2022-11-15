Poland has officially confirmed the explosions in the Lublin Voivodeship. The government increased the combat readiness of the army

The government of Poland has increased the combat readiness of the army after the explosion near the border with Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Polish government, Piotr Müller.

"Today there was an explosion that killed two people, relevant services are working on the spot. The procedures have been completed, a decision has been made to increase the combat readiness of units on the ground in our country," he said.

According to the spokesman, the Polish government is studying the existence of grounds for launching the procedures provided for in Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Mueller also announced that the Polish government will release a report on the incident that will be "clear and clear in essence, so that there are no distortions."

The Office of the President of Poland, with reference to the head of the National Security Office of Poland, Jacek Siewura, reported that President Andrzej Duda had already spoken with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.