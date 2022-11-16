CNN: Ukrainian military told the USA about an attempt to intercept a Russian missile near the place of the missileʼs fall in Poland

The Ukrainian military has told the U.S. and its allies that they tried to intercept a Russian missile near the place where missile debris fell in Poland.

An American official told CNN about this.

"It is not yet clear whether this anti-aircraft missile is the same missile that struck Poland, but this information served as the basis for the USʼs current assessment of the strike," the channel reports.

At the request of the TV channel, the representative of the Pentagon referred to the comment of the U.S. President Joe Biden, who noted that "according to the trajectory, it is unlikely that the missile was launched from Russia, but we will see. We will see."