CNN: Ukrainian military told the USA about an attempt to intercept a Russian missile near the place of the missileʼs fall in Poland

The Ukrainian military has told the U.S. and its allies that they tried to intercept a Russian missile near the place where missile debris fell in Poland.
An American official told CNN about this.
"It is not yet clear whether this anti-aircraft missile is the same missile that struck Poland, but this information served as the basis for the USʼs current assessment of the strike," the channel reports.
At the request of the TV channel, the representative of the Pentagon referred to the comment of the U.S. President Joe Biden, who noted that "according to the trajectory, it is unlikely that the missile was launched from Russia, but we will see. We will see."
- On November 15, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, said that Russian missiles had crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people.
- Later it became known that the government of Poland increased the combat readiness of the army after the explosion near the border with Ukraine. President of the country Andrzej Duda held telephone talks with the U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda also called an emergency meeting of the Security Council of Poland for Wednesday.
- Polish President Andrzej Duda said that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 anti-aircraft complex fell on the territory of his country. He emphasized that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland.