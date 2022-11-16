The Secretary of the NSDC: Ukraine requests access to the scene of the explosion in Poland

Ukraine requests immediate access to the scene of the explosion in Poland to representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service.
This was announced by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.
"We are in favor of a joint study of the incident with the fall of the rocket in Poland. We are ready to hand over the evidence of the Russian trail that we have. We are expecting information from our partners, on the basis of which a conclusion was made that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile," he noted.
- On November 15, the Associated Press (AP) agency, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, said that Russian missiles had crossed the border of Poland, a NATO member, and landed on its territory, killing two people.
- Later it became known that the government of Poland increased the combat readiness of the army after the explosion near the border with Ukraine. President of the country Andrzej Duda held telephone talks with the U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda also convenes an emergency meeting of the Security Council of Poland for Wednesday.
- Polish President Andrzej Duda said that a Russian-made missile from the S-300 anti-aircraft complex fell on the territory of his country. He emphasized that there is currently no evidence that there was a deliberate attack on Poland.