The Secretary of the NSDC: Ukraine requests access to the scene of the explosion in Poland

Ukraine requests immediate access to the scene of the explosion in Poland to representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service.

This was announced by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov.

"We are in favor of a joint study of the incident with the fall of the rocket in Poland. We are ready to hand over the evidence of the Russian trail that we have. We are expecting information from our partners, on the basis of which a conclusion was made that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile," he noted.