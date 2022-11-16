”Ukraine has the full right to self-defense.” The USA blames Russia for the missile incident in Poland

The White House considers Russia to be responsible for the fall of the missile in Poland, since it was Russia that launched a flurry of missiles at the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on November 15.

This is stated in the statement of the White House.

The United States shares the preliminary assessment of Polish President Andrzej Duda regarding the downing of the Ukrainian air defense missile and is in close contact with Ukrainian experts to obtain additional information to assist the investigation.

"That said, whatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure. Ukraine had — and has — every right to defend itself. We again express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our condolences for the losses they suffered in these barbaric airstrikes," the statement reads.