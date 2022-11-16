”Ukraine has the full right to self-defense.” The USA blames Russia for the missile incident in Poland

The White House considers Russia to be responsible for the fall of the missile in Poland, since it was Russia that launched a flurry of missiles at the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on November 15.
This is stated in the statement of the White House.
The United States shares the preliminary assessment of Polish President Andrzej Duda regarding the downing of the Ukrainian air defense missile and is in close contact with Ukrainian experts to obtain additional information to assist the investigation.
"That said, whatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure. Ukraine had — and has — every right to defend itself. We again express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our condolences for the losses they suffered in these barbaric airstrikes," the statement reads.
- On November 15, it became known about the fall of a rocket in the border town of Przewodów. This happened during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of the fall of the rocket in the Polish city, two people died.
- Presumably, a Russian-made S-300 missile fell from Ukrainian air defense. At least, this is what the mass media write about with reference to intelligence sources. Poland has not yet officially said who launched the missile. An investigation has been launched. The occupiers traditionally blame Ukraine for the attack.
- On November 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is currently no evidence that this was a deliberate attack on Poland. Reuters wrote that US President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO allies that the explosion in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian missile from an air defense system.
- Ukraine has already requested access to the site of the explosion in Poland. As Reuters writes, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland and the United States should give consent to Ukraineʼs participation in the investigation.
- President Zelensky "does not doubt" that a non-Ukrainian missile fell in Poland.