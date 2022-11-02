Ukraine and the UN plan to resume ship traffic on November 3 as part of the “grain agreement”

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov informed that the movement of ships with Ukrainian agricultural products within the framework of the "grain agreement" will be resumed on November 3.
"It is expected that on Thursday, November 3, eight ships with agricultural products will pass through the "grain corridor". We have received confirmation from the UN," the minister wrote on Twitter, adding that today, November 2, an inspection of grain ships is planned in the Bosphorus.
The UN Resident Coordinator at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Amir Abdullah, also expects the ships to start moving on November 3.
Earlier, the representatives of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed not to plan the movement of ships through the humanitarian corridor on November 2.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities declared that Russia artificially blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus.
- Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export destinations.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the drone attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 vessels. The President of Turkey stated that his country will make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.