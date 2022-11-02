Ukraine and the UN plan to resume ship traffic on November 3 as part of the “grain agreement”

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov informed that the movement of ships with Ukrainian agricultural products within the framework of the "grain agreement" will be resumed on November 3.

"It is expected that on Thursday, November 3, eight ships with agricultural products will pass through the "grain corridor". We have received confirmation from the UN," the minister wrote on Twitter, adding that today, November 2, an inspection of grain ships is planned in the Bosphorus.

The UN Resident Coordinator at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Amir Abdullah, also expects the ships to start moving on November 3.

Earlier, the representatives of Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed not to plan the movement of ships through the humanitarian corridor on November 2.