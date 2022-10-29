Russia announced its withdrawal from the “grain agreement” after todayʼs explosions in Sevastopol. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accuses Ukraine of attacking ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

“Taking into account the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime on October 29 with the participation of specialists from Great Britain against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of the grain corridor, the Russian side stops participating in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the department said in a statement.