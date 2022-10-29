Russia announced its withdrawal from the “grain agreement” after todayʼs explosions in Sevastopol. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accuses Ukraine of attacking ships of the Black Sea Fleet.
“Taking into account the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime on October 29 with the participation of specialists from Great Britain against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of the grain corridor, the Russian side stops participating in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the department said in a statement.
- Russia has been blocking the export of Ukrainian agricultural products for a month, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus. In addition, Russian officials have stated several times that Russia may withdraw from the “grain agreement”.
- On October 29, the occupiers announced that ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea were “repelling drone attacks” in the morning. Local residents reported explosions in the Sevastopol area.
- Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Ukrainian military attacked Sevastopol with land and sea drones. The minesweeper Ivan Golubets was damaged.
- Operational Command South has no information about attacks on ships in Sevastopol Bay. There it is assumed that the explosions could have been caused by the launch of anti-aircraft missiles by the invaders.
- After that, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a terrorist attack, which was allegedly carried out by soldiers of the 73rd Special Center for Naval Operations, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian agency of organizing explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
- The occupiers confirmed the damage to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets, but it was allegedly “insignificant”. They also indicated that ships involved in the “grain corridor” were attacked.