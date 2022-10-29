Stories

The war. The Pentagon has announced a new package of military aid, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already shot down more than 300 “martyrs”, Kyiv will be without light for six hours. Day 248: live coverage

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:
Artillerymen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy the Russian invaders with the help of a German 155-mm FH70 howitzer, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The two hundred and forty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.