Due to Russia, the queue of ships with Ukrainian food products grew in the Bosphorus. Ports of Ukraine work only at 30%

Russia continues to block supplies of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea within the framework of the quadripartite agreement. The queue in the Bosphorus has already exceeded 170 ships.
This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
Due to the fact that representatives of Russia are artificially delaying the inspection of ships, the ports of Ukraine are forced to work at only 25-30% of their capacity.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Russia is doing everything possible to slow down the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. On October 21, he spoke about a queue of 150 ships. According to the president, due to Russia during the grain agreement, Ukraine under-exported almost 3 million tons of food, which is the annual consumption for 10 million people.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN as a mediator. During the day, Russian troops bombarded the port of Odesa with missiles. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa.
- On September 6, Putin stated that it is necessary to limit the export directions of Ukrainian grain and food via the Black Sea as part of the "grain agreement". He said that Ukrainian grain goes to the EU, not to Africa. The Ministry of Infrastructure denied his statement.
- On the same day, Russiaʼs permanent representative to the UN Vasyl Nebenzia stated that the Russian Federation may refuse to extend the "grain agreement" in November.
- On October 13, the permanent representative of Russia at the UN in Geneva Hennady Hatilov also stated that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement" if its requirements are not met. The UN Secretary General received a letter with a list of claims from the Russian side. The main one, according to Hatilov, is guarantees of equal export of grain through the Black Sea.
- According to the mass media, Russia has also established a scheme for the export of stolen Ukrainian grain and plans to steal almost 1.8 million tons of Ukrainian products by the end of the year.