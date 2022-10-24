Due to Russia, the queue of ships with Ukrainian food products grew in the Bosphorus. Ports of Ukraine work only at 30%

Russia continues to block supplies of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea within the framework of the quadripartite agreement. The queue in the Bosphorus has already exceeded 170 ships.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Due to the fact that representatives of Russia are artificially delaying the inspection of ships, the ports of Ukraine are forced to work at only 25-30% of their capacity.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Russia is doing everything possible to slow down the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. On October 21, he spoke about a queue of 150 ships. According to the president, due to Russia during the grain agreement, Ukraine under-exported almost 3 million tons of food, which is the annual consumption for 10 million people.