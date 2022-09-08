The Ministry of Infrastructure responded to Putinʼs statements regarding restrictions on the export destinations of Ukrainian grain

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine stated that Putinʼs statement about the alleged export of Ukrainian grain only to the EU is false.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

As part of the grain agreement, 2.37 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported from the moment the first ship with Ukrainian food left until September 7. 54 vessels with 1.04 million tons were sent to Asian countries, 32 vessels with 0.85 million tons to Europe, 16 vessels with 0.47 million tons of agricultural products to Africa.

The agency reminded that two vessels chartered by the UN World Food Program were dispatched as part of aid to the population of Africa. They should deliver more than 60,000 tons of wheat to the people of Yemen and Ethiopia.

Bulk carrier KARIA ANGEL, chartered by the World Food Program, will soon arrive at Chornomorsk port. It will be loaded with 30 thousand tons of wheat.

Separately, the Ministry noted that the grain agreement signed by Ukraine, the UN and Turkey does not provide for any restrictions on the export directions that Putin said.