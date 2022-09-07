In Russia was assumed a withdrawing from the grain agreement

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasyl Nebenzya informed that the Russian Federation may refuse to extend the grain agreement in November.

His words are quoted by Kremlin TASS.

Nebenzia claims that the export of Russian food and fertilizers as part of this agreement never started.

"The agreement is concluded for a period of four months, that is, it ends in November. Under normal conditions, the agreement should be extended. We want to see the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement. So far, this is not the case," Nebenzya noted, adding that he "does not rule out" Russiaʼs refusal to fulfill the terms of the agreement.