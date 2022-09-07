In Russia was assumed a withdrawing from the grain agreement

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasyl Nebenzya informed that the Russian Federation may refuse to extend the grain agreement in November.
His words are quoted by Kremlin TASS.
Nebenzia claims that the export of Russian food and fertilizers as part of this agreement never started.
"The agreement is concluded for a period of four months, that is, it ends in November. Under normal conditions, the agreement should be extended. We want to see the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement. So far, this is not the case," Nebenzya noted, adding that he "does not rule out" Russiaʼs refusal to fulfill the terms of the agreement.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN as a mediator. A day later, Russian troops bombarded the port of Odesa with missiles. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa.
- According to the UN, more than 200 ships have received permission to move through the safe corridor as part of this agreement. As of September 6, 2,212,972 tons of grain and food products were exported from the three specified ports.