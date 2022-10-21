NDR: Russia plans to steal almost 1.8 million tons of grain from Ukraine by the end of the year

Russia intends to export almost 1.8 million tons of stolen grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine by the end of 2022.

NDR writes about this with reference to Russian documents that were at the disposal of journalists, as well as from the evaluation of traffic and satellite images.

According to the publication, from February 24, about 20 ships loaded with wheat and other grain left the port of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimea. Most of them were headed for Syria, Russia or Turkey.

Almost 40 more deliveries from Sevastopol are planned by the end of the year. If the occupiers implement their plans, Russia can get about $600 million from illegal exports.