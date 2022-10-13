Russia threatens the UN to withdraw from the “grain agreement”. The Secretary General received a list of claims

Russia threatens to withdraw from the "grain agreement" if its demands are not met.

This was stated by the permanent representative of Russia at the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, to Reuters.

According to him, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter with a list of claims from the Russian side on Wednesday. The main one, according to Gatilov, is the guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea. These claims are to be discussed with UN representatives in Moscow this Sunday.

"If we see nothing is happening on the Russian side of the deal – export of Russian grains and fertilisers – then excuse us, we will have to look at it in a different way [...]. There is a possibility...We are not against deliveries of grains but this deal should be equal, it should be fair and fairly implemented by all sides," said Gatilov, recalling the explosion on the Crimean bridge and adding that "this makes it difficult to reach a political solution."

He did not provide a copy of the letter sent to Guterres.

At the same time, the official representative of the UN, Stephan Duzharryk, said that he is in constant contact with the Russian Federation on the issue of grain export.