Ministry of Infrastructure: 218 cargo ships are stuck due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the “grain agreement”

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced that 218 cargo ships were stuck due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement". They emphasized that Ukraine did not stop the movement of ships even after the Russians shelled Ukrainian ports.
The department writes about this on its Facebook page.
They emphasized that 218 ships are currently actually blocked in their positions. Of these, 95 loaded ships have already left Ukrainian ports and are awaiting inspection in Istanbul, 101 ships are awaiting inspection to sail to Ukrainian ports, and 22 ships are waiting to leave Ukrainian ports.
"The Ukrainian side did not stop the movement of goods through the "grain corridor", even despite Russian military attacks on the port and energy infrastructure. Also, 15 cases of Russian UAVs and aircraft approaching the prohibited distance to civilian vessels participating in the Initiative were recorded," the Ministry of Infrastructure noted.
They also recalled that the Russians had been deliberately obstructing the grain deal for a long time by creating an artificial queue of more than a hundred ships due to slow inspections.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odessa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities stated that Russia blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus. Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export directions.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay as the reason. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused the soldiers of the 73rd Special Center of Maritime Operations of the Armed Forces, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy unit, of this. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian Ministry of Defense of organizing explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
- The operational command "South" and Great Britain rejected the accusations and published a video of the attack on the fleet on social networks. The same footage was distributed by some mass media with reference to sources in the special services. A number of members of the public and researchers report damage to at least three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, but there is no official information about this. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets", in the video you can see the strike on the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser "Moskva". The occupiers confirmed the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets". They noted that the ships involved in the "grain" corridor were attacked.