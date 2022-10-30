Ministry of Infrastructure: 218 cargo ships are stuck due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the “grain agreement”

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced that 218 cargo ships were stuck due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement". They emphasized that Ukraine did not stop the movement of ships even after the Russians shelled Ukrainian ports.

The department writes about this on its Facebook page.

They emphasized that 218 ships are currently actually blocked in their positions. Of these, 95 loaded ships have already left Ukrainian ports and are awaiting inspection in Istanbul, 101 ships are awaiting inspection to sail to Ukrainian ports, and 22 ships are waiting to leave Ukrainian ports.

"The Ukrainian side did not stop the movement of goods through the "grain corridor", even despite Russian military attacks on the port and energy infrastructure. Also, 15 cases of Russian UAVs and aircraft approaching the prohibited distance to civilian vessels participating in the Initiative were recorded," the Ministry of Infrastructure noted.

They also recalled that the Russians had been deliberately obstructing the grain deal for a long time by creating an artificial queue of more than a hundred ships due to slow inspections.