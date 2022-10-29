The British Ministry of Defense called the Russian accusations of involvement in the attacks on Sevastopol and “Nord Streams” fabrications

Britainʼs Ministry of Defense has said that Russia is engaging in false claims of an epic scale, saying that the British military is involved in blowing up Nord Stream gas pipelines and attacking Sevastopol Bay.
- On October 29, after the explosions in Sevastopol, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused representatives of the Naval Forces of Great Britain of involvement in the Nord Stream destroying.
- Western countries believe that there was sabotage on the Nord Streams, which Russia may be behind.
- On October 29, the occupiers announced that ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea were “repelling drone attacks” in the morning. Local residents reported explosions in the Sevastopol area.
- After that, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a terrorist attack, which was allegedly carried out by soldiers of the 73rd Special Center for Naval Operations, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian agency of organizing explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.