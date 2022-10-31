Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed on the movement of 16 vessels within the framework of the “grain agreement”

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine have agreed on a transit plan for 16 vessels as part of the "grain agreement".

Reuters writes about it.

On Sunday, October 30, not a single vessel passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor. But the United Nations said in a statement that it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a plan for the movement of 16 ships on Monday, October 31: 12 for departure and four for arrival.

"All participants are coordinating with their militaries and other relevant authorities to ensure the passage of commercial vessels," the UN stated in a statement.

Subsequently, this information was confirmed by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

They noted that representatives of the UN and Turkey are negotiating with the Russian delegation.

According to the proposal of the Joint Coordination Center, 10 inspection groups will work to inspect 40 vessels. This proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. The Russian Federation was also informed.

"Yes, 12 ships with 354.5 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny today for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. Among them is the IKARIA ANGEL bulker with Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopia, which is on the brink of famine. This is the seventh vessel chartered as part of the World Food Program under the auspices of the United Nations," the Ministry of Infrastructure noted.

Four vessels, which the day before passed the inspection of the Coordination Center with the participation of all parties, including representatives of Russia, are to enter Ukrainian ports for loading.