Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed on the movement of 16 vessels within the framework of the “grain agreement”

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine have agreed on a transit plan for 16 vessels as part of the "grain agreement".
Reuters writes about it.
On Sunday, October 30, not a single vessel passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor. But the United Nations said in a statement that it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a plan for the movement of 16 ships on Monday, October 31: 12 for departure and four for arrival.
"All participants are coordinating with their militaries and other relevant authorities to ensure the passage of commercial vessels," the UN stated in a statement.
Subsequently, this information was confirmed by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
They noted that representatives of the UN and Turkey are negotiating with the Russian delegation.
According to the proposal of the Joint Coordination Center, 10 inspection groups will work to inspect 40 vessels. This proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. The Russian Federation was also informed.
"Yes, 12 ships with 354.5 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny today for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. Among them is the IKARIA ANGEL bulker with Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopia, which is on the brink of famine. This is the seventh vessel chartered as part of the World Food Program under the auspices of the United Nations," the Ministry of Infrastructure noted.
Four vessels, which the day before passed the inspection of the Coordination Center with the participation of all parties, including representatives of Russia, are to enter Ukrainian ports for loading.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities stated that Russia blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus. Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export directions.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused the soldiers of the 73rd Special Center of Maritime Operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy unit, for this. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian Ministry of Defense of organizing explosions at the "Nord Stream" and "Nord Stream 2" gas pipelines.
- The operational command "South" and Great Britain rejected the accusations, and published a video of the attack on the fleet on social networks. The same footage was distributed by some mass media with reference to sources in the special services. A number of members of the public and researchers report damage to at least three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, but there is no official information about this. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Holubets", in the video you can see the strike on the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser "Moskva". The occupiers confirmed the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Holubets". They noted that the ships involved in the "grain" corridor were attacked.
- On October 30, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced that 218 cargo ships were stuck due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement". They emphasized that Ukraine did not stop the movement of ships even after the Russians shelled Ukrainian ports.