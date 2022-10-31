Despite Russiaʼs sabotage, Turkey supports the export of grain from Ukraine

Turkey will make every effort to ensure that the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine continues, despite Russiaʼs withdrawal from the grain agreement.
This was stated by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the World Turkish Medical Congress in Istanbul.
"Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it has not received the same benefit, we will continue our determined efforts for the benefit of humanity," Erdogan noted.
- The UN and Turkey agreed on the movement of ships through the humanitarian corridor on October 31. Within the framework of the "grain initiative", 10 inspection groups will work, which will inspect 40 vessels. Such a proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. Representatives of the Russian Federation were informed about this. Among the ships that left is the IKARIA ANGEL bulker with Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopia, which is on the brink of famine. This is the seventh vessel chartered within the framework of the World Food Program under the auspices of the United Nations.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused the soldiers of the 73rd Special Center of Maritime Operations of the Armed Forces, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy unit, for this. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian Ministry of Defense of organizing explosions at the “Nord Stream” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines.