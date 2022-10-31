Despite Russiaʼs sabotage, Turkey supports the export of grain from Ukraine

Turkey will make every effort to ensure that the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine continues, despite Russiaʼs withdrawal from the grain agreement.

This was stated by the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at the World Turkish Medical Congress in Istanbul.

"Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it has not received the same benefit, we will continue our determined efforts for the benefit of humanity," Erdogan noted.