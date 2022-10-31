The UN says that there were no ships in the “grain corridor” during the explosions in Sevastopol. In Russia, they think otherwise

The Russian Ministry of Defense says that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.

Reuters writes about it.

They emphasize that no ship passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor at night against October 29.

"None were in the corridor on the night of the 29th of October when the reported attacks took place, and no vessel reported an incident over the weekend," said UN humanitarian aid coordinator Martin Griffiths.

In Russia, they say that Ukraine allegedly launched surface drones from one of the ships that were moving along this corridor.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation emphasizes that Russia did not withdraw from the agreement, but only temporarily stopped its participation. They say that Ukraine should undertake additional obligations, in particular not to use the humanitarian corridor for military purposes.