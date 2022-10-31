The UN says that there were no ships in the “grain corridor” during the explosions in Sevastopol. In Russia, they think otherwise

The Russian Ministry of Defense says that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.
Reuters writes about it.
They emphasize that no ship passed through the maritime humanitarian corridor at night against October 29.
"None were in the corridor on the night of the 29th of October when the reported attacks took place, and no vessel reported an incident over the weekend," said UN humanitarian aid coordinator Martin Griffiths.
In Russia, they say that Ukraine allegedly launched surface drones from one of the ships that were moving along this corridor.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation emphasizes that Russia did not withdraw from the agreement, but only temporarily stopped its participation. They say that Ukraine should undertake additional obligations, in particular not to use the humanitarian corridor for military purposes.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey, and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odessa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities declared that Russia artificially blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus.
- Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export directions.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the drone attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 ships. The President of Turkey stated that his country will make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.