The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the “grain agreement”. They are waiting for the reaction of the UN and Turkey

The Ukrainian side reacted to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the “grain agreement”.

“We warned about Russiaʼs plans to destroy the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now, under false pretenses, Moscow is blocking the grain corridor that ensures food security for millions of people. I call on all states to demand from Russia to stop its hunger games and take responsibility again,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on his Twitter.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, wrote that this decision of the Russian Federation was predictable.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that they are ending their participation in the initiative “as of today for an indefinite period”. Russian mass media write that the UN Secretary Generalʼs office maintains contact with the Russian Federation and calls on “all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the agreement”. Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said this in a comment to Suspilne.

The Turkish side has not yet reacted.