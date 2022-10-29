The occupying authorities of Sevastopol reported about an attack by drones, one of the ships was damaged

The occupying authorities of Sevastopol announced an attack by drones on the city.

The “governor” of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, informed about it.

“From 04:30 a.m., for several hours, various air defense systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks. All the UAVs were shot down,” says Razvozzhaev.

Due to the attack in Sevastopol, the raid in the Sevastopol Bay was temporarily blocked — the movement of ferries and boats there was stopped. In the morning, Razvozhaev announced that there was a drone attack on Russiaʼs Black Sea fleet.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense blamed Ukraine for the attack. They noted that during the attack, the Ukrainians used nine ground and seven sea unmanned aerial vehicles. The sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets was damaged.

Reaction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The operational command South has no confirmation of the information about the destruction of three ships in the Sevastopol Bay at night and in the morning on Saturday.

“Now there is no official confirmation... The failed launch of air defense missiles may well be the reason, and we will receive official information later,” said Natalia Humenyuk, head of the joint press center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the Operational Command South.