Russia urgently convenes the UN Security Council on August 23 due to the “situation” around the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia urgently convenes the UN Security Council "regarding the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Russian media reports that the meeting is being called for August 23 "in connection with continuous Ukrainian provocations." The occupiers asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to speak at the meeting.

In a comment to Ukrinform, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN stated that this is another attempt by the Russian delegation to use the tools of the Security Council to accuse Ukraine of shelling the ZNPP and informationally disrupt the meeting scheduled for August 24 (discussion of the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine).