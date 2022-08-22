Russia urgently convenes the UN Security Council on August 23 due to the “situation” around the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia urgently convenes the UN Security Council "regarding the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP."
Russian media reports that the meeting is being called for August 23 "in connection with continuous Ukrainian provocations." The occupiers asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to speak at the meeting.
In a comment to Ukrinform, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN stated that this is another attempt by the Russian delegation to use the tools of the Security Council to accuse Ukraine of shelling the ZNPP and informationally disrupt the meeting scheduled for August 24 (discussion of the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine).
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNNP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by Rosatom employees. They tell the military where to shoot, so that it is "loud, but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and occupied Energodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of military personnel and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia was against it.
- On August 14, the European Union and 42 countries issued a joint statement calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhia NPP and the entire territory of Ukraine.
- Scientists of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the State Emergency Service and the National Academy of Sciences simulated how radiation would spread in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhia NPP. Weather conditions for August 15-18 were used for the model. Radiation would affect not only Ukraine, but also European countries.
- On August 18, the Ministry of Defense of Russia threatened to stop the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP if "Ukraine does not stop shelling the plant." "Energoatom" stated that the shutdown would bring the scenario of a radiation disaster closer.