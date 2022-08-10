The G7 countries demand that Russia return control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

The "Big Seven" countries demand that Russia immediately return control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other nuclear facilities on Ukrainian territory to Ukraine. They emphasize that the stationʼs Ukrainian staff must work without pressure and threats.

This is stated in the G7 statement published on the website of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We demand that Russia immediately return to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, full control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as over all nuclear facilities within Ukraineʼs internationally recognized borders to ensure their safe and reliable operation," the statement said.

The G7 countries emphasize that the actions of the Russian army pose a serious danger to nuclear facilities, increase the risk of a nuclear accident, and also pose a threat to the civilian population. In addition, they undermine the IAEAʼs ability to monitor nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

"IAEA personnel must have the possibility of safe and unhindered access to all nuclear facilities in Ukraine, as well as directly and unhindered interaction with Ukrainian personnel responsible for the operation of these facilities. The safety of all persons carrying out these efforts must be ensured to strengthen nuclear security, physical security and guarantees in Ukraine," they emphisized.