IAEA: Russian-captured Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely out of control

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated that all nuclear safety measures were violated at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP — it was completely out of the organizationʼs control.

Sky News and Associated Press write about it.

According to Grossi, "all nuclear security measures" have been violated at the NPP — the plant is in an active war zone and came under fire at the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. The station is controlled by Russian troops, although all nuclear operations are carried out by Ukrainians. Grossi states this situation leads to conflicts and possible violence at the station.

Grossi noted that the supply of equipment and spare parts to the station has been interrupted. The IAEA must conduct important inspections to ensure that nuclear material is protected.