Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the second time — there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances

In the evening of August 5, Russian terrorists attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the second time with multiple rocket launchers. There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.

This is reported in "Energoatom".

Three "arrivals" were recorded on the site of the station, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.

Russian shells seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary corps. Currently, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances. Fire danger is high. There are no victims now.

"Before the shelling, representatives of Rosatom hurriedly left the station. They probably knew that an attack was being prepared. The Ukrainian staff of the ZNPP is on site and performs all measures to ensure nuclear and radiation safety and eliminates the consequences of damage, — notes Energoatom.