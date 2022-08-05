In the occupied Enerhodar, the Russians fired in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They hit a high-voltage line

On August 5, around 2:30 p.m., Russian soldiers fired near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Three "arrivals" were recorded near the ZNPP industrial site.

This is reported in "Energoatom".

According to the information of Ukrainian nuclear engineers, the Russians hit the 330 kV high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer of the ZNPP — Zaporizhzhia TPP.

"Despite the provocations of the rioters, the ZNPP continues to work and deliver power to the energy system of Ukraine through the lines that are working. According to their capacity, a decision was made to unload and disconnect one of the operating power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the network," Energoatom noted.

After the shelling, there were no emissions and discharges of radioactive substances.