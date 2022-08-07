The Russian army fired again at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian military again shelled the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the rockets hit near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel.

This is reported by "Energoatom".

They aimed specifically at containers of spent nuclear fuel, which are stored in the open air near the sites of shelling. We are talking about 174 containers, each of which contains 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel.

Enemy strikes damaged three radiation monitoring sensors around the site with spent fuel containers.

As a result of the explosions, one employee of the ZNPP received a shrapnel wound — he was taken to the city hospital.

All Russian military personnel, up to 500 of whom have been at the ZNPP site since the day of its capture, as well as the personnel of the terrorist Rosatom, hid in advance in the station bunkers of the crisis center and the technical support center.

In addition to the ZNPP, the occupiers also fired near the territory of the factory of construction structures and at the water intake of the city of Energodar.

"This time a nuclear catastrophe was miraculously avoided, but miracles cannot last forever. It is necessary to urgently put an end to the actions of Russian nuclear terrorists in order to protect Ukraine and the world from a nuclear disaster. Therefore, we once again emphasize the need for the urgent withdrawal of the armed Russian military from the territory of the civilian nuclear facility of Ukraine — ZNPP — and the establishment of a demilitarized zone in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe," Energoatom emphasized.