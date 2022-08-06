Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel eliminate the consequences of shelling, while the Russians hide in the basements

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant personnel are eliminating the consequences of damage to the nitrogen-oxygen plant and the joint auxiliary building, which were targeted by Russian troops during the August 5 shelling.

The Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Energoatom stated that the personnel of the ZNPP found an opportunity to work safely in such conditions, but there are risks for them in the event of new shelling.

The occupiers who are at the NPP have occupied all the basements where they are hiding from shelling. Personnel are deprived of shelter.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that the IAEA and the UN should strictly demand that the Russians leave the territory of the power plant and hand it over to the control of a special commission.