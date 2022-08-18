Scientists simulated the spread of radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Much of Europe may also be affected

Scientists of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the State Emergency Service and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine modeled the spread of radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. To model the situation, they used the weather conditions for August 15-18.

Scientists managed to calculate the spread of radiation. The territory of Ukraine would suffer the most, and the highest concentration of radioactive aerosols would be observed in a radius of 50-100 kilometers around the plant.

Significant concentrations of radionuclides could reach Kyiv, and radioactive impurities would also reach Donbas, Rostov and Kaliningrad oblasts of the Russian Federation, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Belarus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Serbia.