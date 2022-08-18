Scientists simulated the spread of radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Much of Europe may also be affected

Scientists of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the State Emergency Service and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine modeled the spread of radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. To model the situation, they used the weather conditions for August 15-18.
Scientists managed to calculate the spread of radiation. The territory of Ukraine would suffer the most, and the highest concentration of radioactive aerosols would be observed in a radius of 50-100 kilometers around the plant.
Significant concentrations of radionuclides could reach Kyiv, and radioactive impurities would also reach Donbas, Rostov and Kaliningrad oblasts of the Russian Federation, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Belarus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Serbia.
- On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the occupied Energodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military operations around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of military personnel and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia was against it.
- On August 14, the European Union and 42 countries issued a joint statement calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the entire territory of Ukraine.
- Separately, the UN stated that they are ready to help the IAEA visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Secretary General held a conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.