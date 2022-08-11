Ukrainian scientists call to stop Russiaʼs nuclear terrorism. The disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be stronger than Chernobyl

Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine made an open appeal to the international community, in which they call to stop Russiaʼs nuclear terrorism at the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP.
The appeal is published on the website of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.
"The current situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can with a high probability turn into the biggest nuclear disaster, the consequences of which will be felt not only by Ukraine, but also by many other countries — due to the actions of Russian war criminals who do not disdain any methods prohibited in the civilized world," it says in the application.
Under the worst development scenarios (destruction of nuclear fuel in reactors), the world is expecting a second "Chernobyl" or "Fukushima".
Scientists remind that according to the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nuclear power plants and other nuclear installations are objects of peaceful use, which should not be subjected to military attacks in any case. They also demand to limit the access of the Russian Federation to the latest nuclear technologies and to introduce sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry.
"All mechanisms should be used for the complete demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP — the withdrawal of the Russian military from this largest nuclear facility in Europe and the entire territory adjacent to it, including the city of Energodar. The aggressor can be stopped not by expressing deep concern, but only by real joint efforts of the entire civilized world," the appeal reads.
- On August 3, the Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, said that all nuclear safety measures were violated at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP — it was completely out of the organizationʼs control.
- On August 5, Russian troops shelled the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP — they hit the high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer. After that, the station was hit by rocket systems of salvo fire. Due to this, the power unit was disconnected at the station. The nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There was a risk of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.
- Citing sources, The Insider writes that the Russians are mining the station — the occupiers store mines and ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the power units and under the overpasses.
- On August 6, the Russians again bombarded the nuclear power plant — the rockets hit near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel. Radiation monitoring sensors failed, and one station employee was injured.
- On August 9, the president of "Energoatom", Petro Kotin, reported that "Rosatom" handed over to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP a plan to reconnect the plant to the annexed Crimea, which threatens with a catastrophe. According to him, it is vital for Ukraine to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP before winter.