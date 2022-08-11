Ukrainian scientists call to stop Russiaʼs nuclear terrorism. The disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be stronger than Chernobyl

Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine made an open appeal to the international community, in which they call to stop Russiaʼs nuclear terrorism at the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The appeal is published on the website of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

"The current situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can with a high probability turn into the biggest nuclear disaster, the consequences of which will be felt not only by Ukraine, but also by many other countries — due to the actions of Russian war criminals who do not disdain any methods prohibited in the civilized world," it says in the application.

Under the worst development scenarios (destruction of nuclear fuel in reactors), the world is expecting a second "Chernobyl" or "Fukushima".

Scientists remind that according to the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nuclear power plants and other nuclear installations are objects of peaceful use, which should not be subjected to military attacks in any case. They also demand to limit the access of the Russian Federation to the latest nuclear technologies and to introduce sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry.

"All mechanisms should be used for the complete demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP — the withdrawal of the Russian military from this largest nuclear facility in Europe and the entire territory adjacent to it, including the city of Energodar. The aggressor can be stopped not by expressing deep concern, but only by real joint efforts of the entire civilized world," the appeal reads.