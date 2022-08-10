The Head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin: It is vital for Ukraine to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP before winter

Against the backdrop of the recent shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ukraine needs to regain control over it before winter, and Russia needs to withdraw its military and equipment from there. Peacekeepers can protect the object.

This was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin in an interview with Reuters.

Currently, about 500 Russian military personnel with heavy equipment are stationed at the NPP, and the occupiers use the territory of the station as a base. Kotin said that the best solution would be the withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of the station under the control of Ukraine before winter, and peacekeepers could be sent to protect the facility.

"Their plan is to damage all lines from Zaporizhzhya NPP. After that, it will not be connected to the Ukrainian power system. Therefore, it is necessary to urgently remove these Russians from there before the winter season, so that the infrastructure can be repaired later," explained Kotin.