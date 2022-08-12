Russia opposed the demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as proposed by the UN

Russia opposed the creation of a demilitarized zone around the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because of the "risk of provocations and terrorist attacks."
The position of the country was voiced by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasyl Nebenzia, writes Interfax.
"The demilitarization of the station can make it vulnerable to those who want to visit it. No one knows what their goals and objectives will be. We cannot rule out any provocations, terrorist attacks on the station that we are supposed to protect," noted Nebenzia and added that the UN chief should explain what he means by the "demilitarization perimeter."
The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. The Russians searched it on August 5, 6, and 11 and hit the high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer, near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel and next to the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of troops and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The states have already supported this idea.
- On August 10, the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, stated that it is vital for Ukraine to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP before winter, and for Russia to withdraw its military and equipment from there. Peacekeepers can protect the object.