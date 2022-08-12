Russia opposed the demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as proposed by the UN

Russia opposed the creation of a demilitarized zone around the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because of the "risk of provocations and terrorist attacks."

The position of the country was voiced by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasyl Nebenzia, writes Interfax.

"The demilitarization of the station can make it vulnerable to those who want to visit it. No one knows what their goals and objectives will be. We cannot rule out any provocations, terrorist attacks on the station that we are supposed to protect," noted Nebenzia and added that the UN chief should explain what he means by the "demilitarization perimeter."