Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP and nearby territories — a total of ten “arrivals”

Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the surrounding area.

This is reported by "Energoatom".

Five "arrivals" were recorded in the area of the commandantʼs office of the station — shells fell near the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. No one was hurt there.

Five more "arrivals" were recorded in the area of the fire department, which is located not far from the ZNPP. Due to shelling at the station, it was not possible to carry out a shift change in time, the buses with the personnel of the next shift turned back to Enerhodar — the workers of the previous shift will continue their work.

"The situation at the station is currently under control. The information that was immediately spread in the hostile public, that allegedly the staff is leaving the station in a panic, is fake and manipulative. This is also a weapon with which the Russians are trying to destroy the ZNPP," Energoatom said.