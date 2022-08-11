Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP and nearby territories — a total of ten “arrivals”

Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the surrounding area.
This is reported by "Energoatom".
Five "arrivals" were recorded in the area of the commandantʼs office of the station — shells fell near the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. No one was hurt there.
Five more "arrivals" were recorded in the area of the fire department, which is located not far from the ZNPP. Due to shelling at the station, it was not possible to carry out a shift change in time, the buses with the personnel of the next shift turned back to Enerhodar — the workers of the previous shift will continue their work.
"The situation at the station is currently under control. The information that was immediately spread in the hostile public, that allegedly the staff is leaving the station in a panic, is fake and manipulative. This is also a weapon with which the Russians are trying to destroy the ZNPP," Energoatom said.
- On August 5, Russian troops shelled the industrial site of the ZNPP — they hit the high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer. After that, the station was hit by rocket systems of salvo fire. Due to this, the power unit was disconnected at the station. The nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There was a risk of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.
- On August 6, the Russians again bombarded the nuclear power plant — the rockets hit near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel. Radiation monitoring sensors failed, and one station employee was injured.
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the occupied Enerhodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.