The USA supported the idea of creating a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The US State Department supported the idea of introducing a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Such a proposal was made at the UN.
This was stated by a representative of the State Department, writes Reuters.
"Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and support Ukrainian calls for a demilitarized zone around the nuclear power plant," he said.
Before that, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to stop any military actions around it.
- On August 5, Russian troops shelled the industrial site of the ZNPP — they hit the high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer. After that, the station was hit by rocket systems of salvo fire. Due to this, the power unit was disconnected at the station. The nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged. There was a risk of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances.
- On August 6, the Russians again bombarded the ZNPP — the rockets hit near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel. Radiation monitoring sensors failed, and one station employee was injured.
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians, and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN, and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the occupied Energodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, the Russians again shelled Zaporizhzhia NPP and the surrounding areas. In total, there were 10 "arrivals" — in the area of the commandantʼs office of the station and the fire station. No one was injured, but the shift was disrupted by the shelling.