The USA supported the idea of creating a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The US State Department supported the idea of introducing a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Such a proposal was made at the UN.

This was stated by a representative of the State Department, writes Reuters.

"Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and support Ukrainian calls for a demilitarized zone around the nuclear power plant," he said.

Before that, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to stop any military actions around it.