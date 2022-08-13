Russian troops have started shelling the Zaporizhzhya NPP again — they are firing from Energodar

The Russian army began shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant once again. The fire is carried out from the park zone of the city of Energodar, the city mayor Dmytro Orlov announced.

"We received information about another provocation the occupiers made. "According to the local residents testimonies, shelling is taking place from the area of the park zone in the direction of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and the industrial area," he said.

Orlov urged city residents not to go outside, because the time between launches and strikes is only 3-5 seconds.

Russian collaborators also confirmed the shelling of the ZNPP, but once again blamed it on Ukraine.

The Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine told the details of yesterdayʼs shelling of the station, which the Russians carried out on August 12. It was reported there that Russian troops fired at the ZNPP from the nearby village of Vodyane. They also drove a self-propelled artillery unit "Pion" with the letter Z painted in white paint on it to the station gate. The Ukrainian flag was also raised on the vehicle. This can be used for propaganda filming or provocations.