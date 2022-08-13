Russian troops have started shelling the Zaporizhzhya NPP again — they are firing from Energodar

The Russian army began shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant once again. The fire is carried out from the park zone of the city of Energodar, the city mayor Dmytro Orlov announced.
"We received information about another provocation the occupiers made. "According to the local residents testimonies, shelling is taking place from the area of the park zone in the direction of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and the industrial area," he said.
Orlov urged city residents not to go outside, because the time between launches and strikes is only 3-5 seconds.
Russian collaborators also confirmed the shelling of the ZNPP, but once again blamed it on Ukraine.
The Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine told the details of yesterdayʼs shelling of the station, which the Russians carried out on August 12. It was reported there that Russian troops fired at the ZNPP from the nearby village of Vodyane. They also drove a self-propelled artillery unit "Pion" with the letter Z painted in white paint on it to the station gate. The Ukrainian flag was also raised on the vehicle. This can be used for propaganda filming or provocations.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. The Russians searched for it on August 5, 6 and 11. During this time, they hit the high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer, struck near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel and next to the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. Scientists warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of troops and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The states have already supported this idea. .
- On August 10, the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, stated that it is vital for Ukraine to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP before winter, and for Russia to withdraw its military and equipment from there. Peacekeepers can protect the object.