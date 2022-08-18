”It will bring the scenario of a radiation disaster closer.” “Energoatom” responded to Russian threats to stop the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The state enterprise "Energoatom" reacted to the statement of Igor Kirilov, an official of the Russian Ministry of Defense, who threatened to stop the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP if "Ukraine does not stop shelling the plant."

"Due to the disconnection of the ZNPP generators from the energy system of Ukraine, they will not be able to be used for their own fuel cooling needs in the event of a power outage at the plant. This will make more possible the possible scenario of a radiation disaster at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Energoatom reported.

Interference in the plant management process is already a danger to the operation of the ZNPP. In this way, the occupiers want to connect the nuclear power plant to the power system of the Russian Federation.

"By shelling both the plant itself and the lines that connect it to the energy system of Ukraine, the Russians want to disconnect the ZNPP from it. And after that, they will try to connect the station to Crimea. But when it will not have a connection with the Ukrainian power system, it will go into blackout mode," explained Energoatom.