Russia threatens to stop the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia threatens to stop the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP if "Ukraine does not stop shelling the plant."

"We draw your attention to the fact that if the situation related to the shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukraine continues to deteriorate, the question of switching the 5th and 6th power units to the "cold reserve" may be considered, which will lead to the shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the official said at the briefing of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The representative of the Russiaʼs Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov accused Ukraine of allegedly preparing a provocation at the nuclear power plant during the period when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be in Ukraine.

Konashenkov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly planning to launch artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19, in order to later blame Russia for this.

The provocation, the Ministry of Defense stated, "consists in the leakage of radiation, the destruction of the integrity of the nuclear waste repository and the bringing of the NPP reactor into a state of extreme operation."

"Given the establishment of facts of almost continuous provocative shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by occupation forces, the report about provocations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine does not correspond to reality and is outright disinformation," the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation stressed.