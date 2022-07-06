The White House Gift Shop released a collectorʼs coin dedicated to the defenders of Snake Island.

This is reported on the website of the gift shop of the White House.

The coin costs $100, it is delivered free of charge to buyers from Ukraine and NATO countries, and 20% of sales will be spent on helping Ukrainian women and children.

Dedicated to Ukraine, the coin from the "Global Historic Moments of the American and World Presidencies" collection comes with a certificate of authenticity with a serial number, as well as a velvet presentation case with a gold presidential seal. In the description of the coin, the story of the capture of the island and Ukrainian sailors by Russia is indicated. The already famous phrase of one of the defenders of the island, who sent a Russian warship, is also mentioned.

You can pre-order now, the coin will start shipping on September 30.