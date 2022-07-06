The White House Gift Shop released a collectorʼs coin dedicated to the defenders of Snake Island.
This is reported on the website of the gift shop of the White House.
The coin costs $100, it is delivered free of charge to buyers from Ukraine and NATO countries, and 20% of sales will be spent on helping Ukrainian women and children.
Dedicated to Ukraine, the coin from the "Global Historic Moments of the American and World Presidencies" collection comes with a certificate of authenticity with a serial number, as well as a velvet presentation case with a gold presidential seal. In the description of the coin, the story of the capture of the island and Ukrainian sailors by Russia is indicated. The already famous phrase of one of the defenders of the island, who sent a Russian warship, is also mentioned.
You can pre-order now, the coin will start shipping on September 30.
- Russian troops occupied the Snake Island on February 24 and captured border guards who refused to surrender to the last. On March 27, President Zelenskyi spoke about the fate of the Ukrainian military from Snake Island. According to him, some of the soldiers died, and some were captured. Those who were captured have already been exchanged.
- Since the beginning of June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been methodically attacking the positions of the Russians on Zmiino. Boats and ships supplying the Russian garrison on the island also came under fire.
- On June 30, OC "Pivden" reported that Russian troops left Snake Island after another shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison with two speedboats. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the retreat from the island, but called it a "step of goodwill."
- Later, "Schemy" published a picture of the consequences of the shelling of Snake, which took place on June 29, and Maxar — satellite pictures of the island after the Russians fled from it. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces published a video of the operation of the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone against Russian targets on the island.
- On July 4, a Ukrainian flag was delivered to the island.
- According to Forbes, during the occupation of Snake island, the Russians lost almost $1 billion worth of equipment.