Former Prosecutor General Kravchenko himself printed the order for his trip abroad. And he was not invited to the PACE meeting at all

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko committed a disciplinary offense, violated many departmental instructions when he arbitrarily issued a business trip for himself. For this alone, he should have been dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office.
Babel reports that this conclusion was reached in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) based on the results of an internal investigation, the acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky told reporters.
He explained that he had dismissed Kravchenko based on his application, and not as a result of an official investigation, because “Ukrainian society did not want to wait for QDCP and official dismissal procedures”. Moreover, then the process would have dragged on for several months, but the result would have been the same.
According to the investigation, Kravchenko did not use the Prosecutor Generalʼs Officeʼs car when he left Ukraine on September 14. And the day before that, Kravchenko refused state protection.
On the evening of September 12, he invited the head of the State Security Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to his place and asked her for the PGOʼs official seal, which he left with him for the weekend, although it should be with the head of the State Security Department at all times. For the next two days, Kravchenko was at work.
The investigation shows that Kravchenko wrote and printed the order for the business trip himself, because no employee of PGO would print such a document. Kravchenko signed it and put the seal on it himself, which he kept for himself.
When asked whether Kravchenko was invited to participate in the PACE meeting, Kovalsky said that in fact PGO received an invitation to PACE, but in the name of Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Lohachov. Then the international department replied that no one from Ukraine would participate, because Lohachov was busy. And it was this invitation that Kravchenko took advantage of to go on a "business trip".
"Therefore, the official investigation has been completed and the fact has been established that he unjustifiably used an invitation from a foreign state to travel abroad," said Kovalsky.
Already on September 14, according to him, when videos with Kravchenkoʼs statements began to appear, a government seal and an envelope with an order for a business trip were found in the office.
Kovalsky also reported that after he was appointed acting Prosecutor General, Kravchenko wrote him a message stating that he would resign from the prosecutorʼs office.
Dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.
Kravchenko signed these suspicions after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.
On the day Kravchenko reported the suspicion of Kryvonos and a close person Klymenko, the media wrote that the then Prosecutor General had fled abroad. He himself said that he had gone on a business trip.
This trip ended on September 18, but he never returned to work, although despite his dismissal from office he continued to be in the status of an ordinary prosecutor. This provided a legal basis for his final dismissal from the prosecutorʼs office. On September 17, Anton Kovalsky, who was previously the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, became the acting Prosecutor General.
In October, journalists from Ukrainska Pravda went to Austria to find Kravchenko there. They were detained by Austrian law enforcement on suspicion of espionage, but were later released. The journalists themselves are sure that Kravchenko himself organized the detention, and they told who helped him hide.
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