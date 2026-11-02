Former Prosecutor General Kravchenko himself printed the order for his trip abroad. And he was not invited to the PACE meeting at all

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko committed a disciplinary offense, violated many departmental instructions when he arbitrarily issued a business trip for himself. For this alone, he should have been dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office.

Babel reports that this conclusion was reached in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) based on the results of an internal investigation, the acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky told reporters.

He explained that he had dismissed Kravchenko based on his application, and not as a result of an official investigation, because “Ukrainian society did not want to wait for QDCP and official dismissal procedures”. Moreover, then the process would have dragged on for several months, but the result would have been the same.

According to the investigation, Kravchenko did not use the Prosecutor Generalʼs Officeʼs car when he left Ukraine on September 14. And the day before that, Kravchenko refused state protection.

On the evening of September 12, he invited the head of the State Security Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to his place and asked her for the PGOʼs official seal, which he left with him for the weekend, although it should be with the head of the State Security Department at all times. For the next two days, Kravchenko was at work.

The investigation shows that Kravchenko wrote and printed the order for the business trip himself, because no employee of PGO would print such a document. Kravchenko signed it and put the seal on it himself, which he kept for himself.

When asked whether Kravchenko was invited to participate in the PACE meeting, Kovalsky said that in fact PGO received an invitation to PACE, but in the name of Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Lohachov. Then the international department replied that no one from Ukraine would participate, because Lohachov was busy. And it was this invitation that Kravchenko took advantage of to go on a "business trip".

"Therefore, the official investigation has been completed and the fact has been established that he unjustifiably used an invitation from a foreign state to travel abroad," said Kovalsky.

Already on September 14, according to him, when videos with Kravchenkoʼs statements began to appear, a government seal and an envelope with an order for a business trip were found in the office.

Kovalsky also reported that after he was appointed acting Prosecutor General, Kravchenko wrote him a message stating that he would resign from the prosecutorʼs office.