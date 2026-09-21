Kravchenko finally left the prosecutorʼs office. He was fired because he did not return to work from a business trip

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has finally left the prosecutorʼs office.
This was reported to hromadske by the spokesperson of the Prosecutorʼs General Office (PGO) Maryana Hayovska.
After his dismissal, Prosecutor General Kravchenko continued to have the status of an ordinary prosecutor by law. However, after the end of his business trip on September 18, Kravchenko never returned to work, which provided legal grounds for his dismissal.
Today, Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky signed an order to release him. At the same time, this afternoon, Hayovska reported that she had no information on whether Kravchenko had returned to Ukraine and where he was now.
What preceded
Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.
At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.
He signed these suspicions after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.
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