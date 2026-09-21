Kravchenko finally left the prosecutorʼs office. He was fired because he did not return to work from a business trip

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has finally left the prosecutorʼs office.

This was reported to hromadske by the spokesperson of the Prosecutorʼs General Office (PGO) Maryana Hayovska.

After his dismissal, Prosecutor General Kravchenko continued to have the status of an ordinary prosecutor by law. However, after the end of his business trip on September 18, Kravchenko never returned to work, which provided legal grounds for his dismissal.

Today, Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky signed an order to release him. At the same time, this afternoon, Hayovska reported that she had no information on whether Kravchenko had returned to Ukraine and where he was now.