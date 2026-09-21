PGO: Kravchenkoʼs business trip is over, but the prosecutorʼs office has not seen him yet, although he is still a prosecutor

On September 18, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, whose foreign trip ended, has not yet returned to work.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Maryana Hayovska in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda (UP).

"The official end date of Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs business trip is September 18. As of 2:00 PM on September 21, he had not arrived at work at the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office," she said.

Hajovska explained that Kravchenko lost only his administrative position — Prosecutor General, but for now he continues to remain the prosecutor of PGO.

When asked whether he returned to Ukraine and where he is now, the PGO spokeswoman said that she did not have such information.

What preceded

Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.

He signed these suspicions after the NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

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