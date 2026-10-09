8 employees involved in the “Carthage” case were dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office. Official investigations into Kravchenko and Kropyva continue

8 employees of the Prosecutorʼs Office who are being investigated in the context of the "Carthage" case about the cover-up of fraudulent call centers have been dismissed. Seven of them worked in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

This was reported by the acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky.

According to Kowalsky, four of them were dismissed from administrative positions, including the head of the Information Technology Department and the head of the Department for Counteracting Criminal Offenses in the Field of Cybersecurity.

The deputy head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office was also dismissed from his administrative position, and the position itself was eliminated.

PGO is still checking whether former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko followed the rules for registering a foreign business trip and how it was organized.

In addition, an official investigation has already been completed into the former deputy head of the Department of Organizational and Control Activities, Legal and Analytical Support of PGO Aydin Khudiyev, in whose workplace $50 000 was found. The investigation into the deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation Serhiy Kropyva is still ongoing. Both are defendants in the “Carthage” case, and their positions have been eliminated.

A total of 24 prosecutors passed a polygraph test. The information received was passed on to the commission conducting an internal investigation.

As part of a personnel audit in PGO and regional prosecutorsʼ offices, 16 prosecutors were dismissed from administrative positions. Kovalsky said that the audit is ongoing.

He added that PGO has decided not to appoint people who have not previously worked as prosecutors to management positions without a competition. They are also conducting an audit of already made appointments to check the professionalism and experience of the appointed leaders.

Operation “Carthage”

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on the "Carthage" operation, which is related to the scheme of "covering" a network of fraudulent call centers for money. The defendants invested the received funds in real estate and other property worth more than UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.

According to the investigation, the scheme was led by Serhiy Kropyva (on the records he is “Chancellor”). On September 6, HACC sent him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. His accomplice Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the case as “Muse”, was also sent into custody.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss,” the former head of the State Tax Service. Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service from December 2024 to June 2025. He denied all charges.

The SAPO prosecutor stated during the court hearing that Serhiy Kropyva was Kravchenkoʼs trusted person — he organized repairs in his house, helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the US, and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid.

After publicly reporting the details of Operation “Carthage”, Kravchenko signed a complaint against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the time he reported this, he was on a business trip abroad. The next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

After his dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General, Kravchenko continued to have the status of an ordinary prosecutor by law. However, since he never returned to his workplace from his business trip, he was permanently dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office.

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